Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Back on bench
Jay is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Jay was included in the starting nine in the first two games of the series and came through with a base hit, triple and sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 5-1 win. The 33-year-old is reaching base at a respectable .343 clip for the season, but his lack of power makes him an optimal fit as a fourth outfielder than a regular starter. It appears the Diamondbacks concur, as Steven Souza, who has been heating up at the plate of late, has unseated Jay as the team's preferred option in right field.
