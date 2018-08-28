Jay went 3-for-4 with a triple Monday in the Diamondbacks' 2-0 loss to the Giants.

Making his second start in as many days with A.J. Pollock receiving the night off, Jay was responsible for most of the Diamondbacks' offense, notching three of the team's five hits. The triple was Jay's career-best sixth of the season, but only his fourth extra-base knock of August. Jay's below-average power, limited stolen-base production and lack of a full-time role will continue to limit his ceiling in the fantasy realm.