Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Doubles, scores twice in winning effort
Jay went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-3 win over the Pirates on Thursday. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.
Both of Jay's doubles came in the first two innings, lifting his average to .340 in his 13 games since being acquired from the Royals on June 6. The Diamondbacks will face some crowding issues in the outfield once A.J. Pollock (thumb) and Steven Souza (pectoral) return from the disabled list -- likely at some point in July -- but Jay has probably done enough thus far to maintain a regular spot in the lineup. He carries a .775 OPS on the campaign, the highest mark he has posted since his debut season with the Cardinals in 2010.
