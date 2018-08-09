Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Doubles twice in win
Jay went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 6-0 win over the Phillies.
Jay's two-hit performance ended an 0-for-12 slump at the dish over the Diamondbacks' past three contests. The outfielder has struggled to a .286 on-base percentage in the second half and has supplied one home run and one stolen base since June 24, thereby limiting most of his fantasy appeal.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...