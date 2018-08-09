Jay went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 6-0 win over the Phillies.

Jay's two-hit performance ended an 0-for-12 slump at the dish over the Diamondbacks' past three contests. The outfielder has struggled to a .286 on-base percentage in the second half and has supplied one home run and one stolen base since June 24, thereby limiting most of his fantasy appeal.

