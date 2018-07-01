Jay is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

After another 0-for-4 showing Saturday, Jay has failed to record a hit in any of his last seven games. The slump has sunk his average from .316 to .288, and could cost Jay a regular spot in the lineup once A.J. Pollock (thumb) is cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point later this week.

