Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: First homer with new club
Jay went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Arizona was in jeopardy of blowing an eight run lead, but Jay's first homer with his new club gave much needed insurance to help put them back up by five in the seventh inning. The trio of hits were his first three in the five games since being traded from Kansas City. He figures to see more frequent run scoring and run producing opportunities now leading off the more potent Diamondbacks offense.
