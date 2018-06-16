Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Goes 3-for-5 against Mets
Jay went 3-for-5 with a triple, a pair of runs and an RBI in Arizona's 7-3 win over the Mets on Friday.
Jay continues to take to his new surroundings following a brief 0-for-12 skid to begin his Diamondbacks tenure, as he's now a blistering 10-for-15 with a home run, six runs and six RBI over his last four games. He hasn't provided much power this season, as he has just two home runs and a .390 slugging percentage. However, he's providing solid value elsewhere, with a .376 on-base percentage, 37 runs and 12 extra-base hits over 267 at-bats. Jay also could see an even greater uptick in value as a source of runs in the short term hitting ahead of Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who is currently in the midst of an epic hot streak.
