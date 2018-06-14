Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Heating up atop order
Jay went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Pirates.
After going hitless with eight strikeouts in 12 at-bats over his first four games since being acquired by the Diamondbacks, Jay has gotten comfortable in his role as Arizona's leadoff man. He's registered five hits and has driven in five runs over the last two contests, which has kept the red-hot Diamondbacks offense humming. Jay shouldn't be relied upon for much power production -- he's recorded no more than three home runs in any of the past four seasons -- but his impressive contact skills and 8.2 percent walk rate should lend itself to plenty of run scoring atop the order.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: First homer with new club•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Whiffs three times in Arizona debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Traded to Diamondbacks•
-
Royals' Jon Jay: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Royals' Jon Jay: Drives in run and swipes bag•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...