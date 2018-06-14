Jay went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

After going hitless with eight strikeouts in 12 at-bats over his first four games since being acquired by the Diamondbacks, Jay has gotten comfortable in his role as Arizona's leadoff man. He's registered five hits and has driven in five runs over the last two contests, which has kept the red-hot Diamondbacks offense humming. Jay shouldn't be relied upon for much power production -- he's recorded no more than three home runs in any of the past four seasons -- but his impressive contact skills and 8.2 percent walk rate should lend itself to plenty of run scoring atop the order.