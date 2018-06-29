Jay went 0-for-5 in the Diamondbacks' 4-0 win over the Marlins on Thursday.

Jay has gone hitless in 19 at-bats over his last five games, casting a pall over what had been a hot start to his Diamondbacks career. The outfielder had supplied a .920 OPS over his first 15 contests with Arizona, but that mark has fallen more than 200 points amid his ongoing slide at the plate. Jay still looks to be an everyday option for the Diamondbacks, though he could drop out of the leadoff role if he fails to pick up the pace during the club's weekend series with the Giants.