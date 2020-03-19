Jay is looking to claim the Diamondbacks' final bench spot, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Jay, who turned 35 earlier this week, and Josh Rojas, 25, are the most likely candidates to claim the final bench spot. Jay can play all three outfield positions and became a favorite of manager Torey Lovullo during his half-year stint with the Diamondbacks in 2018. Rojas brings greater flexibility in that he can play infield and outfield positions. The decision may come down to veteran experience or youthful versatility.