Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Joins Diamondbacks on minors deal
Jay signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks which includes an invitation to big-league camp Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Jay battled hip issues throughout the 2019 season and managed just a .267/.311/.315 slash line (70 wRC+) with zero homers or steals in 47 games when healthy. The veteran has managed just a single above-average batting line in the last five seasons and likely has his work cut out for him just to earn a bench role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is still weak, but it has more worthwhile options than it appeared to a year ago.