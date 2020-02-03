Jay signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks which includes an invitation to big-league camp Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Jay battled hip issues throughout the 2019 season and managed just a .267/.311/.315 slash line (70 wRC+) with zero homers or steals in 47 games when healthy. The veteran has managed just a single above-average batting line in the last five seasons and likely has his work cut out for him just to earn a bench role.