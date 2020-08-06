Jay started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 14-7 win over the Astros.
Jay made just his second start of the season. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has been rotating players in at the DH spot after Jake Lamb's slow start. Jay is 2-for-12 with a double and an RBI in four games played.
