Jay went 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 loss to the Braves on Sunday.

Jay was started for just the second time in five games with David Peralta (ankle) withheld from the lineup. Peralta was able to enter the game as a pinch hitter and looks poised to re-enter the starting nine at some point during Arizona's four-game set in Colorado that begins Monday, so it shouldn't be long before Jay returns to a bench role.