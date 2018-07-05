Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Records three base hits
Jay went 3-for-5 with a run scored Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 loss to the Cardinals.
It was a much-needed breakout performance for Jay, who has recorded just one hit in 34 at-bats over the Diamondbacks' previous 10 games. The prolonged drought wasn't enough for manager Torey Lovullo to remove him from the leadoff role, as Jay was back atop the lineup Wednesday. Since being acquired from the Royals on June 6, Jay has slashed .242/.336/.333 with 20 runs and nine RBI.
