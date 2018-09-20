Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Records two hits in win
Jay notched two hits in four at-bats Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 9-0 win over the Cubs.
Jay drew the start in center field in place of A.J. Pollock, who was one of five regulars withheld from the lineup as manager Torey Lovullo looked to shake things up following the team's recent slide down the standings. The lineup overhaul paid dividends, but Jay likely won't be in store for more than a handful of starts over the final week and a half of the season even though the Diamondbacks are on the brink of elimination from playoff contention.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Collects three of team's five hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Scores run in table-setting role•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Another two-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Ropes two hits in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Sparks big first inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....