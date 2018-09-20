Jay notched two hits in four at-bats Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 9-0 win over the Cubs.

Jay drew the start in center field in place of A.J. Pollock, who was one of five regulars withheld from the lineup as manager Torey Lovullo looked to shake things up following the team's recent slide down the standings. The lineup overhaul paid dividends, but Jay likely won't be in store for more than a handful of starts over the final week and a half of the season even though the Diamondbacks are on the brink of elimination from playoff contention.