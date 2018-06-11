Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Retreats to bench Monday
Jay is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Jay has started three straight games since joining the Diamondbacks via trade last week, but he'll head to the bench to clear his head after going 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts in those contests. Daniel Descalso is starting in left field and hitting leadoff in his stead in this one.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Whiffs three times in Arizona debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Traded to Diamondbacks•
-
Royals' Jon Jay: Collects two hits Saturday•
-
Royals' Jon Jay: Drives in run and swipes bag•
-
Royals' Jon Jay: Reaches base four times Wednesday•
-
Royals' Jon Jay: Scores three runs Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana