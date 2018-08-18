Jay went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs in Arizona's 9-4 win over San Diego on Friday.

Jay did his job atop the order in this one, stroking a pair of hits and scoring two of the Diamondbacks' nine runs on the evening. The 33-year-old doesn't hit for much power as demonstrated by his three home runs and meager .362 slugging percentage in 445 at-bats, but his .279 batting average, .343 on-base percentage and 67 runs scored are all solid numbers.