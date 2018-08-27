Jay went 1-for-4 with a run scored Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Jay had been on the bench for Arizona's previous four games before re-entering the lineup Sunday in favor of a resting Steven Souza. Though Souza has emerged as the team's preferred option in right field, Jay should continue to pick up at least a couple starts per week and is usually deployed as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man when included in the lineup. Jay doesn't bring much to the table in terms of power or speed, but his strong contact skills may make him of use to NL-only owners looking to avoid losing ground in the batting-average category.