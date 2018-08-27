Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Scores run in table-setting role
Jay went 1-for-4 with a run scored Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win over the Mariners.
Jay had been on the bench for Arizona's previous four games before re-entering the lineup Sunday in favor of a resting Steven Souza. Though Souza has emerged as the team's preferred option in right field, Jay should continue to pick up at least a couple starts per week and is usually deployed as the Diamondbacks' leadoff man when included in the lineup. Jay doesn't bring much to the table in terms of power or speed, but his strong contact skills may make him of use to NL-only owners looking to avoid losing ground in the batting-average category.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Another two-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Ropes two hits in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Sparks big first inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Scores twice in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Doubles twice in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Scores twice out of leadoff spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...