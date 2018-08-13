Jay went 2-for-5 with two runs Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 9-2 win over the Reds.

Jay went unused off the bench in the first two games of the series before entering the starting nine Sunday in place of a resting Steven Souza. While slotting in atop the order, Jay delivered his second straight two-hit performance, propping his season average up .275. Jay will normally be deployed as the Diamondbacks' table setter on the occasions he enters the lineup, but the lack of a full-time role dims his fantasy utility.