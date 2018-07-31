Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Scores twice out of leadoff spot
Jay went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk and a pair of runs Monday in the Diamondbacks' 9-5 loss to the Rangers.
Jay started for the third time in four games with the Diamondbacks holding out left fielder David Peralta (shoulder) for the contest. While Jay turned in a solid performance atop the order, he's expected to settle back into a fourth-outfielder role in the coming days with Peralta's injury not viewed as a major concern. Peralta was available off the bench Monday, but went unused.
