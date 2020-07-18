Manager Torey Lovullo announced Saturday that Jay earned a spot on Arizona's Opening Day roster.
The veteran outfielder joined the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal in February and wasn't previously on the 40-man roster, but he always seemed likely to be a member of the expanded season-opening, 30-man group. Jay is likely to fill a reserve role as long as the team's outfield group remains in good health.
