Jay remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

The 21-34 Diamondbacks aren't incentivized to find playing time for Jay during the final week of the regular season, as the 35-year-old is on an expiring contract and isn't a part of the organization's long-term plan. He's only appeared in four games so far in September, recording no hits in 12 at-bats over those contests.