Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Shines in table-setting role
Jay went 2-for-6 with a double, three runs and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 20-5 win over the Padres on Saturday.
As one would expect on a night where the Diamondbacks established a new franchise record for runs in a game, their table setter was instrumental to the cause. Jay got things going right away with a leadoff double, then watched as five of the Diamondbacks' next seven batters reached base in the five-run first inning. Jay has rebounded from a 1-for-34 showing at the dish over a 10-game stretch from June 24 to July 3 to deliver multi-hit performances in three consecutive starts.
