Jay went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 loss to the Braves.

The Diamondbacks were already in a 5-0 hole when Jay took reliever Dan Winkler deep in the top of the eighth inning, so the long ball ultimately proved inconsequential. It was the third home run of the campaign for Jay, matching his best mark from any of the past four seasons. The 33-year-old outfielder continues to earn his paycheck due to his strong contact skills, with any power production he delivers representing a nice bonus.