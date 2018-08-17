Jay went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Padres. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

Serving as the club's table setter in the series opener, Jay ignited the Diamondbacks' five-run explosion in the first inning with the leadoff double, his 18th of the season. He reached base again later in the inning when he was plunked by Jacob Nix, with the Padres pitcher getting pulled immediately after. Jay has started three of the Diamondbacks' last four games and has performed well with five hits in 14 at-bats, but he's still on the outside looking in for a full-time role with David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza having seemingly established themselves as Arizona's preferred outfield arrangement.