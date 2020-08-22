Jay started in center field and went 0-for-2 in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.
With Starling Marte getting a night off, Jay made the start in center field, his first start since Aug. 16. Jay is batting .111 (3-for-27) in 10 games played.
