Jay started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Jay knocked his first home run of the season and delivered his first runs since July 29. Through 31 games, Jay has appeared in 11 games, so he's not getting consistent plate appearances. As the trade deadline approaches, the 13-18 Diamondbacks will consider their strategy for the rest of the season, and that may mean veterans like Jay take a back seat to the development of younger players.