Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Traded to Diamondbacks
The Royals traded Jay to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in exchange for Elvis Luciano and Gabe Speier, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Jay will provide much needed outfield depth for a Diamondbacks team that is currently without two of their starters, A.J. Pollock (thumb) and Steven Souza (pectoral). The veteran outfielder, who is hitting .307/.363/.374 across 59 games this season, should be afforded his fair share of at-bats in the short-term, though he could ultimately settle into a reserve role once the Diamondbacks are back to full strength.
