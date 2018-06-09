Jay went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run and three strikeouts Friday in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies.

Acquired from the Royals on Wednesday, Jay made his Arizona debut out of the leadoff spot in the series opener. While he didn't make much of an impact atop the order Friday, Jay's .360 on-base percentage should make him a useful table setter, at least against right-handed pitching. Jay, who is capable of playing all three outfield spots, made his first start with the club in right field, resulting in Chris Owings moving to the bench.