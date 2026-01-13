The Diamondbacks signed Loaisiga (elbow) to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Loaisiga dealt with injuries again in 2025, posting a 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 29.2 innings for the Yankees before his season ended prematurely due to a flexor strain. The expectation is that the righty will be ready for spring training, and Loasiga has flashed enough upside when on the bump that he'll have a good shot to win a roster spot if he can avoid another injury.