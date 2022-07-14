Lawlar has been added to the All-Star Futures Game as an injury replacement, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lawlar joins fellow Arizona prospect Corbin Carroll as participants in the showcase of minor-league talent. He's batting .332 in the minors this season, with most of that work at Single-A Visalia. Lawlar was promoted to High-A Hillsboro last week and is batting .095 (2-for-21) through six games for the Hops.