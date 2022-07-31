Lawler went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored for High-A Hillsboro on Saturday.
After initial struggles following his promotion from Single-A Visalia, Lawler has found a groove with multiple hits in three of the last seven games for the Hops. He's 9-for-32 (.281) with four doubles, two RBI and six runs scored during that stretch.
