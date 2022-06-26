Lawlar (back) has gone 5-for-8 with a triple, two doubles, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base in two games for Single-A Visalia since returning from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Lawlar has resumed raking for Visalia since rejoining the full-season affiliate following a six-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Before he was shut down for about three weeks with the back injury, Lawlar slashed .352/.461/.600 over 33 games at Single-A.