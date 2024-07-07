Lawlar (hamstring) started at third base and went 0-for-3 in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

Lawlar played seven innings in the field in the first game of his rehab. He's missed a lot of action due to injuries this season, and the Diamondbacks need him to build up at-bats before any thoughts of promoting him to the majors. To that end, it's noteworthy that he started at third base Saturday. With Geraldo Perdomo locked in at shortstop, third base becomes a potential landing spot for Lawlar.