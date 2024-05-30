Lawlar (thumb) started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk for the Diamondbacks affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday.

Lawlar began a rehab assignment Wednesday, playing five innings in the field. He's been working his way back from a ruptured UCL tendon in his right thumb, which recently involved at-bats at the team's training facility at Salt River Fields. The plan, as outlined by Arizona farm director Shaun Larkin to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports, is for Lawlar to get in two-to-three weeks of game action then be ready for Triple-A Reno.