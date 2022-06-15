Lawlar (back) went 5-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and three runs scored for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Tuesday.

This was Lawlar's second rehab game in the ACL -- he was hitless in two at-bats and hit by pitch Monday -- in his bid to get back to Single-A Visalia. He started at shortstop and played seven of eight innings in the field before being taken out for the final frame. The shortstop appeared to be unaffected by the back injury that landed him on the injured list May 25. Prior to his injury, Lawlar sported a .352/.461/.600 slash with seven home runs, three triples, four doubles, 30 runs scored, 21 RBI, and 18 stolen bases over 33 games. A return to the Rawhide is expected by the end of the week.