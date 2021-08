Lawlar is undergoing surgery to repair a posterior labrum tear in his shoulder and will be out for the season, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

Lawlar had participated in only two games prior to suffering the injury, forcing a disappointing end to his professional debut. He is expected to be sidelined for about seven months, which would align him with a return around the beginning of the 2022 season. Lawlar was the Diamondbacks top pick and sixth overall selection in the 2021 Draft.