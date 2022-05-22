Lawlar went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored for Single-A Visalia on Saturday.
Lawlar served as the designated hitter Saturday and lived up to the title. He hit a solo homer in the first inning then followed up singles in the third and fourth innings. The 19-year-old shortstop extended a batting streak to 10 games, during which he's 20-for-44 (.455) with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Raking in Single-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Raps multiple hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Showing power, speed at Low-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Makes spring start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Taking swings off tee•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Done for season•