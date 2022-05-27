Lawlar was placed on the seven-day injured list with a back injury Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The issue was described as "mid back soreness," and Lawlar was further evaluated in Phoenix on Thursday. He is also set to meet with a team physician Friday. It's a tough break for one of the most exciting prospects in the league, as he's hitting .352/.461/.600 with seven homers and 18 steals through 33 games with Single-A Visalia.