Lawlar hit just .212/.299/.353 over 20 games in Double-A to wrap up the 2022 regular season, but he's impressed through six contests in the Arizona Fall League, smashing two homers and stealing two bases with a 7:7 BB:K.

It's well worth keeping in mind the context of Lawlar's small sample of Double-A struggles -- this is a 19-year-old kid who was on his second promotion of the season after opening in Single-A. Lawlar's overall line is a far more accurate indicator of his potential: .303/.401/.509 with 16 home runs, 39 steals and a 57:115 BB:K. He'll need to clip that strikeout rate a bit and show more power in the high minors, but Lawlar certainly looks the part of a future All-Star. Arizona probably won't rush him to the big leagues, so look for him to spend much of 2023 in Double-A, with a mid-to-late-season promotion to Triple-A if he excels as expected.