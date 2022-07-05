The Diamondbacks promoted Lawlar from Single-A Visalia to High-A Hillsboro on Monday.
He made his debut for Hillsboro later Monday, going 1-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run. The 20-year-old was bumped up a level after he slashed .365/.461/.623 with eight home runs and 23 stolen bases across 191 plate appearances with Visalia. Regarded as one of the top prospects in the lower levels of the minors, Lawlar is an excellent asset in dynasty leagues and should make a push for the majors by the 2024 season, if not sooner.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Back in action for Single-A club•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Collects five hits in rehab game•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Set to return•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Evaluated for back injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Double-digit hit streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Raking in Single-A•