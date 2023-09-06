Lawlar will be promoted to the majors ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lawlar made the jump from Double-A Amarillo to Triple-A Reno in mid-August and has since produced an eye-popping .358/.438/.612 batting line in 80 plate appearances. Overall this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he's put up an .874 OPS with 20 homers and 36 steals across 105 games. Selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of a Dallas high school, the 21-year-old should get regular starts on the Diamondbacks' infield down the stretch as they try to claim one of the three NL Wild Card spots. Lawlar has almost exclusively played shortstop in the minors, but Arizona is most in need of help at third base.