Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is not bothered by Lawlar's slump to start the season at Double-A Amarillo, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The shortstop and Arizona's top prospect is batting .165/.299/.331 over 147 plate appearances.

Hazen said he prefers if all prospects could be like Corbin Carroll but spun Lawlar's struggles as a positive, noting the adversity gives a young player a chance to adjust and figure it out. "It's probably more approach, pitch selection, how he's being pitched," Hazen said. Specifically, the organization is focused on Lawlar's reaction to pitches on the inner half, trying to keep the ball away from him and using the entire field. One bright note is that slump has not affected his defense, which Hazen noted has been "exceptional."