Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Has Grade 1 strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Lawlar is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will be out for "weeks," Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Lawlar suffered the injury while playing for Triple-A Reno, and will miss extended time. A previous report indicated Lawlar would be out for at least a month, and Lovullo's words seem to back up that assessment. Lawlar likely won't be back until at least late July.
