Lawlar was promoted to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lawlar began the 2022 campaign at Double-A Amarillo and was a well-rounded contributor, slashing .263/.366/.471 with 15 homers, 77 runs, 48 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 89 games. The 18-year-old will now be one step away from the majors and could be in the mix to be called up late in 2023 or early in 2024 if he performs well with the Triple-A club.