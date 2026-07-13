Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Hitting, running ahead of MRI

Lawlar (hamstring) has begun hitting in the cage and executing running mechanics, MLB.com reports.

There's been little information about Lawlar's recovery since he landed on the injured list June 20. The return to baseball activities is encouraging, and the 23-year-old is expected to undergo a follow-up MRI on Friday. Injuries keep piling up for Lawlar, who's been impacted by poor health the last three seasons and played just 12 games in 2026. The report indicates a possible return in late July or early August.