Lawlar went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a stolen base for Double-A Amarillo on Saturday.
Lawlar launched his second home run of the season in the fourth inning and has reached base safely in all eight games for the Sod Poodles, who went by their alternate identity, the Calf Fries, on Saturday. Lawlar is 8-for-29 with six walks and four extra-base hits while stealing four bases.
