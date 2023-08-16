Lawlar went 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Lawlar made a splash in his first game at the Triple-A level. He belted a 420-foot, two-run homer in his second plate appearance and later walked with the bases loaded twice. He was scheduled to debut for the Aces on Monday, per Jesse Borek of MLB.com, but there were flight issues -- cancelled flight, lost bags -- so his introduction waited until Tuesday. The shortstop was promoted over the weekend after hitting .263/.366/.471 with 15 home runs and 33 steals for Double-A Amarillo.