Lawlar has made the roster for the Diamondbacks' Wild Card Series matchup against the Brewers.

Lawlar went 4-for-31 (.129) with zero extra-base hits after being promoted Sept. 7 from Triple-A Reno, but he is a highly talented 21-year-old infielder with the ability to provide a spark off the bench. Prior to his call-up last month, Lawlar registered an .874 OPS with 20 homers and 36 steals in 105 games this summer between the Double-A and Triple-A levels.