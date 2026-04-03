Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Out with fractured wrist
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawlar was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fracture in his right wrist and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 23-year-old's initial X-Rays came back negative after being hit by a pitch Thursday, but he underwent a CT scan Friday that revealed a fracture that will sideline him into at least mid-May. Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa figure to see a bump in playing time while Lawlar is sidelined.
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